Former Kaspersky employee pleads not guilty to US hacking charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A computer expert facing US hacking charges previously held a senior position at Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, according to court records and information reviewed by Reuters.

Denis Obrezko, who pleaded not guilty to computer crime charges at a hearing in Boston last week, worked as a senior specialist at Kaspersky between 2017 and 2019. US prosecutors allege he spent the previous five years serving with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The indictment alleges that Obrezko later became involved with the hacking group known as "Void Blizzard" or "Laundry Bear," which US authorities say stole emails and communications from NATO-aligned European government agencies and at least 11 US companies on behalf of the Russian government beginning in 2023.

Kaspersky confirmed that Obrezko had been employed by the company between 2017 and 2019 but said it had no information about his current status. The company stressed that the offences outlined in the indictment could not be linked to his duties while employed there.

Obrezko's lawyer declined to comment on his client's employment history. The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment, while Russia has consistently denied involvement in state-sponsored hacking campaigns.

US prosecutors allege that Obrezko later served as deputy director of Russian cybersecurity company Yutek-NN, which is licensed by the FSB to develop and supply specialised surveillance technologies. The indictment identifies the company as being linked to the alleged hacking operation.

The case has renewed scrutiny of Kaspersky's relationship with the Russian government. Although the company has repeatedly maintained its independence from the Kremlin, the United States banned Kaspersky software in 2024 over national security concerns, while several European authorities have also warned against its use.