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At least 15 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least 15 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes in Gaza
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Summary Reports said that at least 15 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours

GAZA (Dunya News) - Israeli ground and air operations continued across the Gaza Strip, resulting in additional Palestinian casualties, according to Arab media reports.

Reports said that at least 15 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours.

In one of the latest incidents, an Israeli airstrike targeted a shelter center in Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and injuring 18 others.

Rescue teams are continuing search-and-recovery operations, as several people are believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Arab media, since the collapse of the ceasefire, 1,123 Palestinians have been killed and 3,616 others injured in Israeli attacks.

Also Read: Israel kills four people in Gaza, including a child, medics say

Reports further stated that since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the total number of Palestinians killed has reached 73,246, while 173,727 people have been injured.

Earlier, Lebanon and Israel held talks in the Italian capital, with Beirut hoping for progress towards securing an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon under a US-brokered deal, although expectations for swift progress were low.

US-led diplomacy has emerged since Hezbollah and Israel returned to war on March 2 amid the wider regional conflict, moving forward despite strong objections from the Iran-backed group, which believes only Iranian pressure on Washington can secure an end to the war and Israeli withdrawal.

Iran demanded an end to the war in Lebanon as part of its interim deal with Washington signed last month, but the agreement has been shaken over the last week by renewed US-Iranian hostilities in the Gulf.

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