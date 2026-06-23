WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Iran has agreed to allow ​nuclear inspections long into the future, despite statements from ‌Iran that it has not done so.

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!)," he wrote in ​a social media post. "This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty.' If ​they did not agree to this, there would ⁠be no further negotiations!"

Iran has denied it had begun ​discussions on its nuclear program or agreed to invite International ​Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back to the country.

Trump also said that the United States would leave ships in the Strait of Hormuz ​in case it becomes necessary to reimpose its blockade ​of Iranian ports, something he said was "at this point, highly unlikely." He ‌added ⁠that 19 million barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait on Monday.

The United States waived sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday after the first talks ​under a nascent ​peace deal.

Trump ⁠on Tuesday said the funds that the US Treasury is releasing will go into ​escrow under US control and will be used ​to buy food ⁠and medical supplies exclusively from the United States, including corn, wheat, and soybeans.

"These are things that are desperately needed by ⁠Iran. ​This is a humanitarian crisis, and ​I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too ​late," Trump wrote.