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Donald Trump's niece says he's in a 'downward health spiral'

Donald Trump's niece says he's in a 'downward health spiral'
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Summary Mary Trump claims Donald Trump’s mental and physical health is deteriorating, citing behaviour and social media posts, while the White House rejects the allegations.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Mary Trump, niece of former US President Donald Trump, has claimed that his mental and physical health is deteriorating, saying his declining condition cannot be ignored.

According to foreign media reports, Mary Trump made the remarks in her weekly newsletter, where she addressed ongoing speculation about the health of Donald Trump. She wrote that the former US president’s mental and physical condition is worsening.

She further referred to his unusual behaviour and late-night social media posts, stating that although he may still appear logical at times, he is “psychologically declining.”

Mary Trump added that Donald Trump is reportedly going through a phase of constant psychological distress linked to his ego, saying that nothing frightens him more than humiliation.

In response, the White House rejected Mary Trump’s claims regarding the former president’s health, dismissing the allegations.

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