Gen-Z Cockroach Janta Party poses major test for Modi government

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which began as a social media movement against the Modi government's policies, is gaining popularity across India.

According to Al Jazeera, the CJP has announced that its sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Dozens of protesters spent the night sleeping on roads and footpaths despite high temperatures in the capital.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has taken the movement from online platforms to the streets, turning student concerns into a wider public protest.

Al Jazeera reported that rising unemployment and repeated examination paper leaks have fueled widespread anger among Indian youth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which oversees the examination process, stated that the re-examination was conducted without any major issues and that no reports of question paper leaks had been received. However, many students argue that the issue goes beyond the exam itself, saying their demand is for more liability within the education system.

An analysis by the South China Morning Post said the Gen Z-led protests reflect broader frustrations among young people in India, similar to recent youth-driven movements seen in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The report added that the CJP movement has brought issues faced by Indian youth into the spotlight and exposed what critics describe as the BJP government's failure to address their concerns.

