North Korea's Kim Jong Un says country will act as nuclear state

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said exercising the country’s position as a nuclear state is the only way to cope with an unpredictable and complicated global security situation, KCNA state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks during a Central Committee meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party held from Saturday to Monday. He said unimaginable, astonishing incidents and events are occurring due to the gangster-like greed of hegemonic forces, which he said is making global confrontations more violent, and blamed the United States for worsening bloodshed in Europe and the Middle East.

He also accused the United States and South Korea of making the security situation on the Korean Peninsula more dangerous by steadily upgrading their combined nuclear posture, which he said is aimed at attacking North Korea.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying that steadily expanding and strengthening nuclear forces and thoroughly exercising the position of a nuclear weapons state is the most correct and unique way to deal with the increasingly complicated international military and political situation.

KCNA did not provide details on any specific actions regarding North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim also ordered the buildup of conventional weapons and accelerated construction of a 10,000-ton strategic guided missile cruiser, according to KCNA.

The party meeting also highlighted a push to modernize the coal industry and redevelop mining communities, which Kim described as a strategic priority.

