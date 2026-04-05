Trump threatens Iran with attacks on key infrastructure if Hormuz Strait remains closed

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Tuesday would mark a day of attacks targeting power plants and bridges across the country.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump warned Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or “face a hell-like situation.”

He claimed that coordinated strikes on key infrastructure in Iran would be carried out simultaneously.

The remarks follow an earlier statement in which Trump said Iran had just 48 hours left to reach a deal, warning of severe consequences if no agreement is made.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran in recent days.

In a previous warning, he said that failure to reach an agreement could push Iran “back to the Stone Age.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high, with fears of further escalation in the region.

Meanwhile, countries including Pakistan are continuing diplomatic efforts to promote a ceasefire and reduce tensions.

Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards said that several aircraft were destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran.

"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground ⁠Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy aircraft were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an American C-130 plane had been downed in the south of Isfahan.

The spokesperson ⁠of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, said the downed ⁠aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane as well as two Black ⁠Hawk helicopters.

Also Read: US rescues airman as Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline

Iran's army also said they ⁠had downed an Israeli drone in the same province.

Meanwhile, US forces rescued an “airman behind enemy lines after Iran downed its fighter jet,” officials said on Sunday, resolving a crisis for President Donald Trump as he weighs escalating the war, now in its sixth week.

The airman rescued by special operations forces, who Trump said was a colonel, was the weapons-systems officer on the downed F-15, a US official told Reuters.

"Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History," Trump said in a statement, adding that the airman was injured but "he will be just fine."