Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

DUBAI (Reuters) – Several aircraft were destroyed during ​the US mission to find a ‌stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday ​according to Tasnim news ​agency.

"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground ⁠Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy aircraft were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an American C-130 plane had been downed in the south of Isfahan.

The ‌spokesperson ⁠of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, said the downed ⁠aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane as well as two Black ⁠Hawk helicopters.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's army also said they ⁠had downed an Israeli drone in the same province.

AIRMAN RESCUED

Earlier, US forces rescued an “airman behind enemy lines after Iran downed his fighter jet,” officials said on Sunday, resolving a crisis for President Donald Trump as he ‌weighs escalating the war, now in its sixth week.

The airman rescued by special operations forces, who Trump said was a colonel, was the weapons-systems officer on the downed F-15, a US official told Reuters.

"Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History," Trump said in a statement, adding that the airman was injured but "he will be just fine."