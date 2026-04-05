French general criticises Trump administration over Iran strategy

(Web Desk) – A senior French military official has sharply criticised the Iran policy of Donald Trump, highlighting growing tensions between the United States and its European allies over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to the US news outlet AOL, General Michel Yakovleff publicly rebuked what he described as an unrealistic US proposal to construct a runway in Iran for transporting uranium, calling the idea unprecedented. In unusually blunt remarks, he urged American officials to exercise better judgment, cautioning against inappropriate behavior, including the “use of drugs”.

The French general has previously criticised Washington’s approach, comparing potential allied involvement in a unilateral US war in Iran to “buying cheap tickets for the Titanic after it hit the iceberg.”

The remarks come amid a broader diplomatic rift, with French President Emmanuel Macron reiterating France’s refusal to support US-led military efforts related to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking during a visit to South Korea, Macron emphasized that the operation was not coordinated with allies and warned that the United States could regret acting without broader international backing.

Macron stressed that resolving tensions with Iran requires diplomacy rather than military force, adding that stability in the region — and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz — depends on de-escalation. He also cautioned against treating the conflict as a “spectacle,” urging restraint and consistency in policymaking.

The situation has been further complicated by attacks on commercial shipping in the region, which have disrupted energy supplies and driven up global oil prices since late February.

Meanwhile, divisions within the Western alliance appear to be deepening. Some members of NATO have resisted US calls for greater involvement, while officials in Washington have reportedly begun considering a potential withdrawal from the alliance.

The North Atlantic alliance, long seen as a cornerstone of global security, has faced renewed criticism from Trump, who has questioned its relevance. His stance has drawn mixed reactions domestically, including criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as concern among allied nations.