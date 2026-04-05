US, Israeli strikes target petrochemical plants in Iran

(Dunya News) - A series of attacks carried out by the United States and Israel targeted multiple locations across Iran, including six petrochemical plants in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, resulting in several deaths and dozens of injuries, Iranian media reported.

Additional sites in Mahshahr, Tehran, and Bushehr were also reportedly affected, the reports added.

According to Iranian media, the strikes took place on Saturday and focused on six major petrochemical plants in Khuzestan.

At least five people were killed and 170 others injured in the attacks.

Citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan, Fars news agency reported loud explosions were heard in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr.

At least three companies in the area were reportedly targeted.

Tasnim news agency said the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but direct strikes on the plants have caused widespread destruction.

Emergency teams have been dispatched to the sites, and the injured are being transferred to nearby hospitals.

According to AFP, the explosions occurred around 7.30am local time, accompanied by drone-like sounds in the sky.

Meanwhile, near the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, one civilian was reported killed, triggering fear in the surrounding area.

In Tehran, explosions and strikes were reported at Shahid Beheshti University and a nearby research centre, causing damage to both educational and scientific facilities.

Separately, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defence centre was also reportedly hit, though the extent of any damage has not yet been confirmed.

Iranian authorities have not issued an official statement, and investigations into the attacks are still underway.

