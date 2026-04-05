Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III led a group of clergy members to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for prayers on Palm Sunday, following restrictions on gatherings in large groups in Jerusalem's Old City.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Orthodox Christians, the most important week in the Christian calendar, leading to Easter. Whilst Catholics are celebrating Easter Sunday to mark the resurrection of Jesus three days after he was crucified.

The Old City would typically be busy, with large crowds of people joining the religious ceremonies and passing through the massive wooden doors of the Holy Sepulchre.

This year, Christians, Muslims and Jews have been unable to observe Easter, Ramazan or Passover as usual due to security restrictions.

Last week Israel blocked Jerusalem's Catholic cardinal from marking Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, sparking an international outcry that led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reverse the ban for the remainder of Holy Week.

Israeli police said all holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City – including those sacred to Christians, Muslims and Jews – had been closed to worshippers since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, particularly locations without bomb shelters.

On March 30 the Latin Patriarchate said in a press release that an agreement had been reached with the Israeli Police to allow access for representatives of the Churches "in order to conduct the liturgies and ceremonies and to preserve the ancient Easter traditions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre" but that existing restrictions on public gatherings would remain in force.