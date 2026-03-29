US weighs limited ground operations against Iran, report claims

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The United States is reportedly preparing contingency plans for limited ground operations inside Iran, according to a report published by The Washington Post, citing senior American officials.

The report states that the Pentagon is considering a range of military options that could involve weeks-long operations. These would not amount to a full-scale invasion but could include targeted raids carried out jointly by special forces and conventional infantry units.

According to officials, the potential operations would focus on Iran’s coastal regions and key military installations, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic waterway vital for global oil shipments.

These areas are considered sensitive due to perceived threats to commercial and military vessels operating in the region.

The report further highlights the risks facing US forces, including Iranian drone strikes, missile attacks, ground resistance, and improvised explosive devices. It remains unclear whether President Donald Trump would approve any such operations, either fully or in part.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that it is the Pentagon’s responsibility to prepare a range of options for the president, emphasising that no final decision has yet been made.

Among the options under discussion is the possibility of targeting or seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal, along with other coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. One official suggested that any such mission could last from several weeks to a few months.

Meanwhile, President Trump has recently indicated that he is not currently planning to deploy ground troops in Iran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also suggested that Washington could achieve its objectives without deploying land forces.

Public opinion in the United States appears largely opposed to military action. A recent survey found that 62 per cent of Americans oppose sending troops to Iran, while only 12 per cent support such a move. Reports also indicate that millions have taken part in protests against potential military escalation.

Defence analysts warn that any incursion into Iranian territory could face fierce resistance, particularly from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is tasked with protecting key strategic assets.

The issue has also sparked divisions within Congress, with lawmakers split over the prospect of military action. Observers note that any decision could have significant implications for both US domestic politics and stability in the wider Middle East.