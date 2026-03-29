Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say

(Reuters) - Weeks of heavy rains and flooding have ​now killed 108 people ‌in Kenya, the National Police Service said on Saturday ​in an updated ​death toll.

Flash floods, which began ⁠on the evening ​of March 6, have caused ​widespread destruction in the East African nation, sweeping away dozens ​of vehicles, disrupting ​air travel, and damaging power infrastructure.

Over ‌2,700 ⁠families have been displaced across the country, authorities said on Friday.

While the ​intensity ​of ⁠rainfall has eased in some areas, police ​cautioned that the ​risk ⁠of flooding persists due to overflowing drainage systems ⁠and ​waterlogged ground.