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Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say

Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say
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Summary Flash floods, which began ⁠on March 6, have caused ​widespread destruction in the East African nation, sweeping away dozens ​of vehicles, disrupting ​air travel, and damaging power infrastructure

(Reuters) - Weeks of heavy rains and flooding have ​now killed 108 people ‌in Kenya, the National Police Service said on Saturday ​in an updated ​death toll.

Flash floods, which began on the evening ​of March 6, have caused ​widespread destruction in the East African nation, sweeping away dozens ​of vehicles, disrupting ​air travel, and damaging power infrastructure.

Over ‌2,700 families have been displaced across the country, authorities said on Friday.

While the ​intensity ​of rainfall has eased in some areas, police ​cautioned that the ​risk of flooding persists due to overflowing drainage systems and ​waterlogged ground.

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