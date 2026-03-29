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Israeli strikes hit two Gaza police checkpoints, killing six, medics say

Israeli strikes hit two Gaza police checkpoints, killing six, medics say
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Summary Medics said Israeli ​planes attacked two police checkpoints in Khan ⁠Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing ​three policemen and three civilians, including a girl, ​and wounding four others

CAIRO (Reuters) – Two Israeli air strikes on two checkpoints of the Hamas-led police force killed ​at least six Palestinians including a child, ‌local health officials said, in the latest round of violence despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that is now ​more than five months old.

Medics said Israeli ​planes attacked two police checkpoints in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing ​three policemen and three civilians, including a girl, ​and wounding four others.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the recent strikes. The military has killed ​over 680 Palestinians in Gaza since a ​ceasefire with Hamas came into effect in November, local health ‌officials say.

More than 72,000 have been killed since the war started in October 2023. Israel is now also waging a war, alongside the US, ​against Iran, ​and is carrying out a new campaign against Hezbollah in which Israel forces have ​invaded southern Lebanon.

Violence in Gaza has ​persisted despite the ceasefire and amid Israel's war with Iran. Health officials in the territory say at least ​50 Palestinians have been killed ​by Israeli forces since the Iran conflict began a month ​ago.

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Israel-Palestine International

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