Iran claims US 'secretly planning ground attack' amid talk of diplomacy

(Web Desk) – Iran has accused the United States of pursuing a dual strategy of diplomacy and military escalation, with senior officials warning that any ground incursion would be met with forceful resistance, reported Al Jazeera on Sunday.

In remarks carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf sharply criticised the approach of US President Donald Trump, accusing Washington of signaling openness to negotiations while covertly preparing for a potential ground offensive.

“The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack,” Ghalibaf said, adding that Iranian forces were fully prepared to confront any such move. He warned that Iranian troops were “waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground,” suggesting a readiness for direct confrontation.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and reports in US media that the Pentagon is preparing for extended ground operations in Iran. These reports followed a US military announcement confirming the deployment of 3,500 troops from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East.

In his speech, Qalibaf outlined several points reflecting Iran’s stance on recent developments:

He claimed that Washington had devised a plan aimed at destabilizing Iran, but that shifting regional dynamics had undermined those objectives.

He argued that global energy markets have become increasingly volatile, while key symbols of American military strength — including advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers — have suffered setbacks.

He reiterated the accusation that the US is simultaneously promoting negotiations and preparing for military escalation.

He said Washington is now advancing a list of demands after failing to achieve its goals through military means.

He emphasized that Iranian forces remain on high alert and prepared for any potential ground engagement.

RISING TENSION



The latest statements highlight the deepening mistrust between Tehran and Washington at a time of increasing military activity in the region. Analysts warn that rhetoric on both sides could further inflame tensions, particularly as troop movements and strategic positioning continue.

While US officials have publicly maintained that diplomatic channels remain open, Iran’s leadership appears increasingly skeptical, viewing recent developments as evidence of a more aggressive posture behind the scenes.

The situation remains fluid, with the international community closely monitoring whether the current escalation leads to renewed negotiations or a further deterioration in relations.