Israeli forces continue Gaza attacks despite ceasefire claims

GAZA (Dunya News) - Israeli forces have continued intense attacks across Gaza, with bloodshed persisting despite claims of a ceasefire.

According to reports, nearly 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces despite the ceasefire, raising serious concerns since October 2025.

At least 1,860 people have been injured, further worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region. Questions are being raised over the silence of the international community as the situation continues to deteriorate.

The attacks have severely impacted civilian populations, while relief efforts remain insufficient, dimming hopes for peace in the region.