Iran says US aircraft carrier under strict surveillance amid rising tensions

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - The commander of the Iranian Navy, Shahram Irani, has said that Iran is closely tracking the movements of the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

In a statement, Irani warned that the vessel could be targeted if it enters the range of Iranian missiles.

“As soon as this fleet comes within range, it can be struck,” he cautioned, signaling heightened tensions in regional waters.

The Iranian Navy also claimed that the US naval group had shifted its position following the launch of cruise missiles from coastal areas, suggesting increased alertness on both sides.

The remarks come amid escalating military tensions, with naval movements in strategic waterways drawing close scrutiny from both Iran and the United States.

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Meanwhile, Iran has rejected a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, insisting it will determine the timing and terms of any ceasefire on its own.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV, a senior political-security official said Tehran had responded negatively to the proposal, signaling no immediate willingness to halt hostilities.

The official stressed that Iran would not allow Donald Trump to dictate when the war should end, adding that any decision to stop fighting would depend solely on Iran’s conditions being met.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so,” the official said, underscoring Tehran’s position.