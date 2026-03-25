Saudi Arabia extends visas for visitors until April 18

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of all types of visas for stranded visitors until April 18, 2026, in a move aimed at facilitating their departure amid ongoing regional disruptions.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the extension applies to individuals whose visas — including visit, Umrah, transit, and final exit — expired on or after February 25, 2026, and who were unable to leave the Kingdom due to the prevailing situation.

— وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) March 25, 2026

The ministry advised affected individuals to proceed directly to departure ports, where exit procedures will be completed smoothly without the need for prior formalities. It also clarified that no fees will be charged for beneficiaries opting to depart directly.

The decision comes as a large number of foreign nationals remain stranded due to disruptions in air travel caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The situation has led to airspace closures and suspension of flight operations across several countries in the region following retaliatory strikes by Tehran.