UK police arrest two men over arson attack on Jewish community ambulances

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said they arrested two men in connection with the suspected antisemitic arson attack on four ‌Jewish community ambulances in north London earlier this week.

Police said on Wednesday the men, aged 47 and ​45, were arrested at addresses in ​north west London and central London respectively, ⁠and were being held in custody.

The ​ambulances were set on fire in the early ​hours of Monday morning in an attack which British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a "deeply shocking antisemitic ​arson attack". No injuries were reported.

Police, ​who had previously said they were looking into a ‌possible ⁠link to Iran, said the investigation continued, as CCTV footage had suggested there were at least three people involved.

An enhanced police ​presence remained in ​place ⁠around the affected communities in north London as a precaution, the ​police statement added.

In Britain, concern has ​mounted ⁠about rising levels of antisemitism, while authorities have also warned of the threat posed by ⁠Iran, including ​the surveillance or targeting ​of Jewish sites. Tehran has denied such accusations.