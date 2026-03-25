BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed ​and 13 others wounded in ‌an airstrike on a site belonging to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ​near an army medical ​centre in western Anbar, security sources ⁠and the defence ministry said ​on Wednesday.

The ministry said the strike, which took place at around 0900 local time, hit a military clinic and a nearby engineering unit. ​Rescue teams were still searching the site ‌for ⁠possible additional casualties.

The ministry condemned the strike as a "blatant and serious violation" of international laws and norms prohibiting attacks on ⁠medical facilities and personnel, describing it as a dangerous escalation and calling for ⁠those responsible to be held accountable.