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Airstrike in western Anbar kills 7 Iraqi soldiers, wounds 13

Airstrike in western Anbar kills 7 Iraqi soldiers, wounds 13
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Summary The ministry said the strike, which took place at around 0900 local time, hit a military clinic and a nearby engineering unit

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed ​and 13 others wounded in ‌an airstrike on a site belonging to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ​near an army medical ​centre in western Anbar, security sources and the defence ministry said ​on Wednesday.

The ministry said the strike, which took place at around 0900 local time, hit a military clinic and a nearby engineering unit. ​Rescue teams were still searching the site ‌for possible additional casualties.

The ministry condemned the strike as a "blatant and serious violation" of international laws and norms prohibiting attacks on medical facilities and personnel, describing it as a dangerous escalation and calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

It reserved the right to respond in accordance with legal frameworks, the ministry said.

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