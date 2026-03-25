Iranian president praises Erdogan's stance against Israeli aggression

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his firm stance against what he described as Zionist aggression.

In an official statement, President Pezeshkian said that Erdogan’s clear and resolute position was commendable.

He added that the Turkish nation has long played an important role in expressing solidarity with the Muslim world.

“We will continue to move forward together on this dignified path with the grace of God,” he said.

The remarks come a day after President Erdogan stated that Turkiye would continue to utilize all available resources to support peace efforts in Iran.

Also Read: Some of Trump's Iran war objectives remain unfulfilled as he looks to wind down the conflict

Erdogan noted that the ongoing conflict has engulfed the region, adding that the Turkish government is taking measures to mitigate the economic impact of the war on the country.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism at ending nearly a month of warfare, with Tehran announcing that it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The tentative signs of a diplomatic solution came despite new violence, with an Iranian missile causing injuries in Israel, which in turn pressed on multiple fronts and vowed to seize control of a strip of southern Lebanon.

Trump, whose pronouncements in recent days have swung wildly from vowing massive attacks on Iran to declaring the nearly month-long war virtually over, said the United States was "in negotiations right now" with Iran – which has not confirmed any formal talks.