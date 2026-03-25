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Iran rejects US proposal to end war, sets conditions for ceasefire

Iran rejects US proposal to end war, sets conditions for ceasefire
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Summary The official stressed that Iran would not allow Donald Trump to dictate when the war should end

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran has rejected a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, insisting it will determine the timing and terms of any ceasefire on its own.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV, a senior political-security official said Tehran had responded negatively to the proposal, signaling no immediate willingness to halt hostilities.

The official stressed that Iran would not allow Donald Trump to dictate when the war should end, adding that any decision to stop fighting would depend solely on Iran’s conditions being met.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so,” the official said, underscoring Tehran’s position.

The development follows reports that Pakistan has conveyed a US proposal to Tehran, with diplomatic efforts also exploring the possibility of talks in either Pakistan or Turkiye to ease tensions in the Gulf region.

Despite ongoing backchannel diplomacy, the Iranian official reaffirmed the country’s resolve to continue its military response, warning that “heavy blows” would be inflicted on its adversaries until demands are fulfilled.

The report said Washington has been pushing for negotiations through multiple diplomatic channels, but Tehran views the proposals as unrealistic and out of touch with what it considers US setbacks on the battlefield.

Also Read: Pakistan has conveyed US proposal; Turkiye or Pakistan could host talks, senior Iranian official says

Iran has outlined a set of key conditions for ending the conflict.

These include an immediate halt to what it described as aggression and targeted killings, firm guarantees to prevent future attacks, and compensation for war-related damages.

Tehran has also called for an end to hostilities across all fronts, including those involving allied groups in the region, as well as international recognition of its sovereign authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The stance highlights the challenges facing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict, as both sides remain far apart on the terms of a potential settlement.

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