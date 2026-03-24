China's Wang Yi calls for diplomacy over war in call with Iran's Abbas Araghchi

BEIJING/TEHRAN (Dunya News) – China has intensified its diplomatic push for de-escalation in the Middle East, with Wang Yi holding a crucial telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, urging Tehran to prioritise dialogue over conflict amid mounting regional tensions.

According to a statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region. He stressed that war is not the solution to ongoing disputes and reiterated Beijing’s consistent position that negotiations and diplomacy remain the only viable path to peace.

During the call, Wang Yi emphasised that all parties involved must seize every possible opportunity to initiate peace talks. He underscored that disputes should be resolved through dialogue rather than the use of force, warning that continued escalation could have far-reaching consequences not only for the Middle East but also for global peace and economic stability.

The Chinese foreign minister highlighted that the current tensions pose a serious threat to both regional and international order. He reiterated China’s long-standing stance that an immediate ceasefire, coupled with political dialogue, is essential to ensure lasting stability.

In response, Abbas Araghchi shared Iran’s perspective on the evolving situation in the region, outlining Tehran’s position on recent developments. Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and continue diplomatic engagement in an effort to manage the crisis and explore avenues for peaceful resolution.

China’s call for restraint comes amid increasing international concern over the potential for a broader conflict. Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated that a prolonged conflict serves no party’s interests.

Responding to questions regarding recent developments, including remarks by Donald Trump about delaying potential strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure to allow time for negotiations, Lin Jian maintained that dialogue remains the only way forward. He stated that China is deeply concerned about the continued escalation and its spillover effects, which have already impacted regional and global stability.

Lin Jian called on all relevant parties to immediately cease hostilities and return to the path of peace and dialogue as soon as possible. He emphasised that only through sustained diplomatic efforts can tensions be reduced and a broader crisis avoided.

Beijing has repeatedly advocated for a political solution to the Middle East crisis, consistently urging restraint and negotiation over military action. Chinese officials have maintained that a ceasefire and inclusive dialogue are critical steps towards restoring calm in a region increasingly on edge.