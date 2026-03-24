Iran counts rising civilian toll as 82,000 structures hit, hardens stance in US talks

TEHRAN (Web Desk) – Iran is facing mounting civilian losses and widespread destruction following weeks of attacks by United States and Israeli forces, with more than 82,000 civilian structures reported damaged or destroyed, according to figures cited by Al Jazeera from the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The scale of devastation includes at least 62,000 homes, alongside 281 medical facilities comprising hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. Educational infrastructure has also been severely affected, with 498 schools damaged in the strikes. Rescue capabilities have not been spared, as 17 rescue centres and 12 emergency vehicles were also hit, further complicating relief efforts across affected regions.

The human cost continues to rise alongside the material damage, with casualties reported across multiple cities, intensifying pressure on Iran’s already strained healthcare system. The destruction of critical infrastructure has disrupted access to medical care and education, raising concerns over long-term humanitarian consequences.

HARDENED POSITION

Against this backdrop, Iran has significantly toughened its negotiating stance, according to senior sources in Tehran cited by Reuters. The country’s leadership is now demanding substantial concessions from the United States as a precondition for any serious mediation or peace talks.

Central to Tehran’s demands are firm guarantees against future military action, compensation for wartime losses, and formal recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit.

Iran has also drawn a clear red line on its ballistic missile programme, refusing to accept any limitations. This position reflects a long-standing policy that views missile capabilities as essential to national defence, particularly in light of recent military escalations.

MIXED SIGNALS

Conflicting statements have emerged over whether negotiations are already underway. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had held “very, very strong talks” with Tehran, suggesting progress behind the scenes. However, Iranian officials have publicly denied that any direct discussions have taken place.

Sources in Tehran indicated that only preliminary contacts have occurred through intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt, to assess the feasibility of formal negotiations. European officials have echoed this view, noting that regional actors and Gulf states are currently facilitating indirect communication between the two sides.

There are indications that Islamabad could host potential talks aimed at ending the conflict, with reports suggesting that Iran may dispatch Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi if negotiations materialise. Final decision-making authority, however, is expected to rest with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose influence has grown markedly during the conflict.

ISRAELI SKEPTICISM

Israeli officials have expressed doubts about the likelihood of any agreement being reached. Senior figures in Israel believe Tehran is unlikely to accept key US demands, which reportedly include curbs on both its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Iran’s recent use of ballistic missiles, along with its capacity to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, has underscored its strategic leverage. Analysts note that relinquishing these capabilities would leave the country vulnerable to future attacks, making concessions in these areas highly improbable.

INTERNAL PRESSURES

Domestic dynamics are also shaping Iran’s negotiating posture. Sources point to the increasing influence of the Revolutionary Guards, uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition under Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and a strong internal narrative of resilience amid the conflict.

These factors have narrowed Tehran’s room for manoeuvre, reinforcing a hardline approach as the war continues to exact both human and economic costs.