Afghan Taliban frees US linguist Dennis Coyle after year-long detention

KABUL (Web Desk) - The Afghan Taliban announced on Tuesday the release of US national Dennis Coyle, who had been detained for over a year.

The family of the 64-year-old linguist and researcher had appealed to Afghanistan’s supreme leader for his release ahead of Eid.

“The Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate deemed his period of detention sufficient and decided on his release,” the foreign ministry said.

The announcement followed a meeting between Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, US former special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, UAE ambassador to Kabul Saif Mohammed Al-Ketbi, and a member of Coyle’s family. The UAE facilitated the release, and Coyle was reunited with his family in Kabul on Tuesday.

Coyle was arrested in January 2025 while working legally as an academic researcher to support Afghan communities. His family said he had been held in near-solitary conditions with restricted movement and inadequate medical care.

Coyle first visited Afghanistan in the early 2000s to study the country’s linguistic diversity and help local communities develop resources in their languages. His work and personal engagement earned him deep respect among Afghans.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio formally placed Afghanistan on the list of countries engaging in “wrongful detentions,” a move the Taliban called “regrettable,” citing ongoing talks and previous goodwill releases.