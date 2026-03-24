German president warns Trump's return marks profound rupture in transatlantic ties

BERLIN (Reuters) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the start of US President Donald Trump's second term marked a ​rupture in German foreign relations that was as ‌profound as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and required Germany to seek more independence.

"Just as I believe there will be no going back ​in relations with Russia before February 24, 2022, ​so too do I believe there will be ⁠no going back in transatlantic relations before January 20, ​2025," said Steinmeier, according to prepared remarks.

Germany had to take ​the lessons it learned in extricating itself from "excessive dependencies" on Russia and apply them to the United States, particularly in defence and ​technology, he was due to say at a foreign ​office event in Berlin on Tuesday.

As president, Steinmeier's role is largely ceremonial, ‌influencing ⁠society through his role as state representative.

Germany has placed an emphasis on creating alternatives to US-dominated technology as concerns grow over US access.

"We know that this technological lead means not only foreign policy ⁠power, but also the power to influence our domestic politics through digital platforms and social media," said Steinmeier.

The spat between the Pentagon and Anthropic ⁠over safety guardrails surrounding the latter's artificial intelligence could be a wake-up call, or even an opportunity, for Europe, he ⁠added.

"Europe as a technology hub has talent, markets, opportunities and, importantly, ethical standards. We should build on these," he said.