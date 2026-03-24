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Modi and Trump stress importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open in call

Modi and Trump stress importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open in call
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Summary Modi and Trump discussed Middle East tensions, stressing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to ensure stability in global energy supplies and trade.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, discussing the situation in the Middle East and regional stability.

According to Sergio Gor, the two leaders emphasised the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a vital corridor for global energy supplies.

The discussion comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where any disruption to the waterway could significantly impact international oil markets and trade flows.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling a substantial share of global oil shipments.

 

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