UK says its bases on Cyprus will not be used in offensive operations, Cypriot spokesperson says

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Britain will not be using its bases in Cyprus for any offensive action in the Iran crisis, the Cypriot government spokesperson said on Saturday, citing a phone call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

"The British Prime Minister reiterated ... ⁠that the security of the Republic of Cyprus is fundamental to the United Kingdom and, to that end, a decision has been taken to enhance the means contributing to the preventive measures already in place," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

"Finally, the Prime ⁠Minister reiterated that the British Bases in Cyprus will not be used for any offensive military operations."

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An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage ⁠when it hit facilities at Britain's Akrotiri airbase in southern Cyprus on March 2, with two ⁠others later intercepted.

There have been no further known security incidents.

Britain retained sovereignty ⁠over two bases on the island when it granted its colony independence in 1960.