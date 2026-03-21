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UK says its bases on Cyprus will not be used in offensive operations, Cypriot spokesperson says

UK says its bases on Cyprus will not be used in offensive operations, Cypriot spokesperson says
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Summary An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage ⁠when it hit facilities at Britain's Akrotiri airbase in southern Cyprus on March 2

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Britain will not be using its bases in Cyprus for any offensive action in the Iran crisis, the Cypriot government spokesperson said on Saturday, citing a phone call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

"The British Prime Minister reiterated ... ⁠that the security of the Republic of Cyprus is fundamental to the United Kingdom and, to that end, a decision has been taken to enhance the means contributing to the preventive measures already in place," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

"Finally, the Prime ⁠Minister reiterated that the British Bases in Cyprus will not be used for any offensive military operations."

Also Read: Iran fires missiles toward US-UK base in Indian ocean, Iran's Mehr says

An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage ⁠when it hit facilities at Britain's Akrotiri airbase in southern Cyprus on March 2, with two ⁠others later intercepted.

There have been no further known security incidents.

Britain retained sovereignty ⁠over two bases on the island when it granted its colony independence in 1960.

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Iran unrest Britain (UK) International

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