Iranian gas to Iraq resumes after South Pars attack, Iraqi state news agency says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Saturday, according to the state news agency.

Flows had ⁠been halted after Israel attacked Iran's main gas field, South Pars, on Wednesday.

The current five million cubic metres is a fraction of the contracted 50 million cubic metres.

Iraqi officials say volumes will increase gradually, but ⁠have provided neither a timeframe nor details of the damage to the Iranian gas facilities.

"Following the resumption of ⁠Iranian gas supplies, the national grid has recorded stability in production at 14,000 ⁠megawatts," Ahmed Moussa, an electricity ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying ⁠by the state news agency.

Also Read: Iran intensifies attacks on Gulf energy sites after Israel struck its key gas field

Earlier, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that there needs to be an "immediate cessation" of what he described as US-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict.

Pezeshkian spoke with ⁠India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future.

He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against ⁠Iran.

The Iranian president proposed a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to ensure peace without foreign interference, according to the country's embassy in India.