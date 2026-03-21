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Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war
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Summary Pezeshkian spoke with ⁠India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

TEHRAN (Reuters) – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that there needs to be an "immediate cessation" of what he described as US-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday.

Pezeshkian spoke with ⁠India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against ⁠Iran.

The Iranian president proposed a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to ensure peace without foreign interference, according to the country's embassy in India.

In ⁠a separate post on X earlier on Saturday, Modi said he condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in ⁠the Middle East in the discussion with Pezeshkian.

The Indian prime minister further reiterated the importance ⁠of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure.

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Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions Iran International India

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