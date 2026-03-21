Iran fires missiles toward US-UK base in Indian ocean, Iran's Mehr says

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the US-UK military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, the semi-official Mehr news agency ⁠reported on Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Iran had launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the base but that they ⁠did not hit it.

Mehr said targeting the base was a "significant step ... ⁠that shows that the range of Iran's missiles ⁠is beyond what the enemy previously ⁠imagined".

Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister held a telephone conversation with his British counterpart, delivering a clear warning that providing military bases to the United States would be considered direct participation in aggression.

Iran cautioned that any country offering such support would be treated as part of the conflict. The leadership emphasized that any form of assistance would be viewed as direct involvement, reiterating that all enemy military bases could become potential targets.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran has so far used only a small portion of its military strength and warned that any renewed attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger a severe response.

In a statement posted on X, he said Iran has exercised restraint and responded to calls from the international community to avoid escalation.

He added that the current response reflects only a fraction of Iran’s capabilities, stressing that compensation for civilian damages would be essential if the conflict is to end.

The foreign minister further maintained that Iran’s actions are defensive in nature and that any additional threat or aggression would be met with a strong and comprehensive response. He emphasized that restraint and constructive measures remain key to ensuring peace in the region.