Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Iranian man, Romanian woman charged over attempt to enter UK submarine base

Iranian man, Romanian woman charged over attempt to enter UK submarine base
Updated on

Summary The charges come three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran

LONDON (Reuters) – An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have been charged after attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, Police Scotland said on Saturday.

The two, who British media have called suspected Iranian spies, ⁠were arrested on Thursday.

The charges come three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran. While Britain has not taken part in the attacks on Iran, the country's forces have downed Iranian missiles and drones in the Gulf ⁠region.

HM Naval Base Clyde is located on the west coast of Scotland and is key to Britain's security, ⁠hosting the country's nuclear-armed submarine fleet, as well as its attack submarines.

Police Scotland said ⁠the Iranian man, 34, and the Romanian woman, 31, are ⁠due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on March 23.

Browse Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions Britain (UK) Iran

Related News

Putin tells Tehran: Russia stands by Iran
US-Israel airstrike hits Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, Tehran reports no radiation leak
Israel attacks Tehran, Beirut as US sends Marines to Middle East
Trump says considering 'winding down' Iran war, US eases oil sanctions
Featured

PM Shehbaz reaches out to services chiefs on Eid, pays tribute to security forces

Police shootout in Hangu leaves one militant dead, two injured

Imran Khan misses Eid prayers at Adiala jail amid security restrictions

Armed Forces chiefs extend Eid greetings to nation

No petrol or diesel increase this Eid: PM Shehbaz rejects proposed fuel hike amid global crisis