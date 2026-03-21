Iranian man, Romanian woman charged over attempt to enter UK submarine base

LONDON (Reuters) – An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have been charged after attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, Police Scotland said on Saturday.

The two, who British media have called suspected Iranian spies, ⁠were arrested on Thursday.

The charges come three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran. While Britain has not taken part in the attacks on Iran, the country's forces have downed Iranian missiles and drones in the Gulf ⁠region.

HM Naval Base Clyde is located on the west coast of Scotland and is key to Britain's security, ⁠hosting the country's nuclear-armed submarine fleet, as well as its attack submarines.

Police Scotland said ⁠the Iranian man, 34, and the Romanian woman, 31, are ⁠due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on March 23.