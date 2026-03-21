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Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks to Iran's Pezeshkian

Indian Prime Minister Modi speaks to Iran's Pezeshkian
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Summary Narendra Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East region

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X on Saturday that he had spoken with Iran's ⁠President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East region, while also reiterating the importance of ⁠ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

"Appreciated Iran's continued ⁠support for the safety and security of ⁠Indian nationals in Iran," Modi ⁠added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Iranian leaders on Nowruz and said Moscow remained a loyal friend and reliable partner to Tehran.

Also Read: Iran fires missiles toward US-UK base in Indian ocean, Iran's Mehr says

Putin sent congratulations to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah ⁠Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Iranian new year, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin wished the Iranian people to overcome the harsh trials with dignity and stressed that in this difficult time Moscow remains a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran," the Kremlin said.

Russia says the US and Israeli attacks on Iran have thrust the entire Middle East into the abyss and triggered a major global energy crisis, while Putin condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader as a "cynical" murder.

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