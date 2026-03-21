Iran claims strike on Israeli F-16 fighter jet as regional tensions escalate

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it shot down an Israeli F-16 fighter jet with a missile within Iran’s central airspace.

According to Iranian media, a statement issued by the IRGC said the operation was carried out at 3:45 a.m., using an advanced air defense system.

The statement further claimed that more than 200 enemy aerial targets have been engaged during the conflict, including drones, cruise missiles, and fighter aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that one of its fighter jets came under fire from Iranian air defense systems during an operation inside Iranian airspace.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted and hit an Israeli F-16 fighter jet over central Iran.



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However, it said the pilot detected the threat in time, the aircraft was not damaged, and the mission was completed successfully.

It is worth noting that the United States recently targeted Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

Iranian officials, however, stated that the situation remains under control and that there has been no radioactive leakage.

Also Read: Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

In a separate development, Iran reportedly launched ballistic missile strikes targeting a joint US-UK military base located thousands of kilometers away.

The attack has been described as a major success by Iranian sources.

The military base is situated on Diego Garcia Island, approximately 3,800 kilometers from Pasabandar, Iran’s southernmost port.

Analysts note that the known range of Iran’s ballistic and cruise missiles is generally estimated to be between 2,000 and 2,500 kilometers.