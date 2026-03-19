Shawwal moon not sighted in India, Bangladesh

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - The Shawwal moon has not been sighted in several Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, according to official announcements and media reports.

Indian media reported that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Delhi confirmed that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramazan was not visible.

As a result, Eidul Fitr will be observed across India on March 21.

Similarly, the moon sighting committee in Bangladesh announced that the Shawwal crescent was not seen there either.

Authorities confirmed that Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, March 21, aligning with India’s schedule.

Also Read: Afghanistan confirms Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday after Shawwal moon sighting

In Indonesia, officials also reported no sighting of the Shawwal moon, leading to the same conclusion that Eid will be celebrated on March 21.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced that the first day of Eidul Fitr will fall on March 20 (Friday).

Eidul Fitr, marking the end of Ramazan, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon according to the Muslim lunar calendar.

Observing the Ramazan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam. Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor.

Across the Muslim world, Ramazan festivities this year were overshadowed by the ongoing war in the Middle East, triggered by the US and Israel's attack on Iran.