Russia, China condemn killing of Iran's Ali Larijani

MOSCOW/BEIJING (Web Desk) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the killing of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani as an “extrajudicial assassination,” condemning it as a violation of international law and moral principles.

Expressing grief over the death of Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani, President Putin said that all norms of ethics and international law had been trampled. In a message addressed to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, he described Larijani as a true friend and said his contributions to strengthening Russia-Iran relations would be remembered.

Meanwhile, China also strongly condemned the killing of Ali Larijani. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the death of Iran’s national security chief in an Israeli airstrike was unacceptable.

According to Chinese officials, Beijing is actively pursuing mediation efforts to ease tensions. China’s special envoy, Zhai Jun, has already held meetings with senior officials across the Middle East as part of diplomatic outreach.