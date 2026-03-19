Oman FM Badr Albusaidi criticises United States over Israel conflict

MANAMA (Dunya News) - Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi has strongly criticised the United States, saying Washington has lost control over its foreign policy and will not achieve Israel’s objectives.

In an interview with The Economist, Albusaidi said the United States needs the support of its allies to navigate the current crisis.

He revealed that over the past nine months, the United States and Iran had come close to reaching an agreement twice, but potential peace efforts were undermined by strikes carried out on February 28 by Israel and the United States.

Albusaidi stated that Iran’s response, while regrettable and unacceptable, was inevitable under the circumstances, adding that Tehran’s leadership may have seen retaliation as the only practical course of action.

He further described US involvement in the conflict as a major mistake, emphasising that it was not America’s war. He added that neither the United States nor Israel is likely to achieve its intended objectives.