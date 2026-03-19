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Iran seeks compensation from UAE over US strikes on its territory, UN ambassador letter says

Iran seeks compensation from UAE over US strikes on its territory, UN ambassador letter says
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Summary In the letter, Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE’s decision to ‌allow ⁠its territory to be used for the strikes constituted "an internationally wrongful act that entailed state responsibility"

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran seeks compensation from the United Arab Emirates, ‌accusing it of enabling US attacks against Iranian territory, Iran's UN Ambassador told the UN Secretary General in a letter according to a Nournews report published on Thursday.

In the letter, Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE’s decision to ‌allow its territory to be used for the strikes constituted "an internationally wrongful act that entailed state responsibility."

Tehran said the UAE had an international responsibility to provide reparation, including compensation for all material and moral damages incurred.

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