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Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says

Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says
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Summary Kremlin had confirmed the pause and that the Iran war could push Kyiv towards compromise.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Peace talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine are on pause amid the Iran war, Izvestia reported on Thursday, citing Russian officials.

Izvestia ⁠said the Kremlin had confirmed the pause and that the Iran war could push Kyiv towards compromise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian presidential envoy ⁠Kirill Dmitriev would continue working on investment and economic cooperation but the ⁠trilateral talks were on pause.

"Kirill Dmitriev continues work. The ⁠trilateral group is on pause," Peskov was ⁠quoted as saying by Izvestia.
 

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Iran-Israel Tensions Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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