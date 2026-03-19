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Abu Dhabi closes gas facility due to falling missile debris

Abu Dhabi closes gas facility due to falling missile debris
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Summary Gas facility is closed due to falling debris from missile interceptions.

(AFP) - Abu Dhabi has shut down operations at a gas facility due to falling debris from missile interceptions, the Emirati capital’s media office said, AFP reports.

“Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and at the Bab (oil) field caused by falling debris from the successful interception of missiles,” Abu Dhabi’s media office posted on X.

“The gas facilities have been shut down,” it said, adding no injuries had been reported.
 

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