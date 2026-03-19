Meeting of regional foreign ministers calls on Iran to halt attacks in Gulf

(Web Desk) - A meeting of the foreign ministers of the regional countries, hosted by Saudi Arabia, has condemned Iran’s retaliatory campaign against Gulf countries, calling on the country to “immediately” cease the aggression.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Pakistan, Turkiye, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Egypt attended the meeting.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said that the participants “strongly condemned the Iranian attacks using missiles and drones, considering them a violation of sovereignty and international law”.

They held “Iran fully responsible for the losses, calling on it to immediately and unconditionally cease the aggression, and to comply with Security Council resolutions”.

They stressed that such attacks cannot be justified under any circumstances and affirmed the right of states to defend themselves in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The ministers called on Iran to immediately halt its attacks and respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness as a first step toward de-escalation and restoring regional stability.

They said the future of relations with Iran depends on respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and refraining from threats against neighboring countries.

The statement also urged Iran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), cease all attacks immediately and refrain from actions that could threaten international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or maritime security in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The ministers also reiterated support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability and territorial unity, backing the Lebanese government’s decision to ensure weapons remain solely in the hands of the state.

They also condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and what they described as Israel’s expansionist policies in the region.

The participants agreed to continue consultations and coordination to address developments and take necessary measures to protect the security and sovereignty of their countries and stop Iranian attacks.

A regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

