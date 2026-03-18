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Afghanistan confirms Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday after Shawwal moon sighting

Afghanistan confirms Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday after Shawwal moon sighting
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Summary Afghanistan announces Eid-ul-Fitr for Thursday after confirmed Shawwal moon sightings in multiple provinces

KABUL (Dunya News) – Afghanistan has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday following the confirmed sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon in several provinces, according to local media reports.

The announcement was made by the country’s Supreme Court, which declared that Thursday would mark the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr across Afghanistan, signalling the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the Supreme Court, multiple witnesses from the provinces of Farah, Helmand and Ghor testified to seeing the Shawwal crescent. These testimonies were formally reviewed and accepted as credible, leading to the official confirmation of the new Islamic month.

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Authorities stated that the process of verification adhered to established religious and legal procedures, ensuring that the decision was based on reliable evidence gathered from different regions of the country.

Following the verification, the Supreme Court issued a formal declaration confirming Eid Al Fitr for Thursday. The announcement sets Afghanistan apart from several other countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the region where the crescent moon was not sighted.

The confirmation means that millions across Afghanistan will begin Eid celebrations a day earlier than in parts of the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Friday

In contrast, Saudi Arabia and several Gulf states reported no sighting of the Shawwal moon, resulting in the continuation of Ramadan for an additional day. Consequently, Eid Al Fitr in those countries is expected to be observed on Friday, March 20.

The difference in moon sightings highlights the variations in lunar observations across regions, which often lead to differing Eid dates among Muslim-majority countries.

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