UAE air defenses foil 1,797 missile and drone attacks in two weeks

Summary UAE says air defences intercepted 1,797 missile and drone attacks between Feb 28 and March 11, destroying hundreds of missiles and over 1,500 drones while limiting damage to key sites

DUBAI (Syed Mudassar Khushnood) - The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has released details of missile and drone attacks targeting the country between February 28 and March 11, 2026, revealing that a total of 1,797 attacks were carried out during the period, most of which were successfully intercepted by the country’s air defence systems.

According to the ministry, 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,514 drones were destroyed in the air, preventing major damage to key installations and critical infrastructure.

Officials said the wave of attacks began on February 28, when a series of missiles and drones were launched toward the UAE. In the initial phase, the defence system managed to neutralize most of the threats, although limited material damage was reported in some areas due to falling debris.

Official updates further stated that missile and drone attacks continued intermittently during the first week of March, but the air defence system responded promptly, intercepting the threats before they could reach their targets. During these incidents, six people were killed, including two Pakistani nationals, while 131 others were injured.

In its latest statement issued on March 12, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drone attacks on March 11 were also successfully thwarted, bringing the total number of attempted attacks during the period to 1,797.

Authorities said the security situation is being closely monitored and defence preparedness is being further strengthened to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

Despite the large number of attacks, the UAE leadership has continued to pursue peace and diplomatic efforts, maintaining a policy focused on controlling the situation rather than escalating tensions in the region.