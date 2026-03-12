Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Oman works to contain fire at Salalah port after drones strike

Oman works to contain fire at Salalah port after drones strike
Updated on

Summary Oman's civil defence said that containing the fire might take time.

(Reuters) - Oman's civil defence is working on containing a fire in fuel tanks at the country's Salalah port, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday, after drones struck oil storage facilities at the port.

The state news agency, citing Oman's civil defence, said that containing the fire "might take time", without providing further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oman's ⁠state TV said that drones struck fuel tanks in the port. Oman's state news agency said, citing an energy ministry official, that there has been no disruption to the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum derivatives in the country.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said that oil storage facilities were struck in the Omani port on Wednesday. No damage to merchant vessels was reported, Ambrey said.

Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), opens new tab said on Wednesday that all operations at the Port of Salalah ⁠in Oman have been paused until further notice.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Oman's sultan in a phone call that the incident regarding Salalah port will be investigated, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

A readout of a phone call between the two leaders provided ⁠by Oman's state news agency said Oman's sultan expressed dissatisfaction and condemnation of attacks on Oman, without referring to the attack on the Omani port.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions

Related News

Oil tankers burn near Iraq as Iranian strikes defy Trump's claim to have 'won' the war
Preliminary findings show US struck Iranian school: report
US intelligence says Iran's regime faces no risk of collapse
Ex-Held Kashmir CM Dr Farooq Abdullah escapes unhurt in gun attack
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach