Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Trump administration estimates Iran war cost at over $11 billion in six days, source says

Trump administration estimates Iran war cost at over $11 billion in six days, source says
Updated on

Summary That figure, from a closed-door briefing for senators on Tuesday, did not include the entire cost of the war, but was provided to lawmakers as they have clamoured for more information about conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Officials from President Donald Trump's administration estimated during a congressional briefing this week that the ‌first six days of the war on Iran had cost the United States at least $11.3 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

That figure, from a closed-door briefing for senators on Tuesday, did not include the entire cost of the war, but was provided to lawmakers as they have clamoured for more information about the conflict.

Several congressional aides have said they expect the White House to soon submit a request to Congress for additional funding for the war. Some officials have said the request could be for $50 billion, while others have said that estimate seems low.

The administration has not provided a public assessment of the cost of the conflict or a clear idea of its expected duration. ​Trump said during a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday that "we won" the war but that the United States will stay in the fight to finish the job.

The $11.3 billion figure was first reported ‌on Wednesday by the New York Times.

The campaign against Iran began on February 28 with US and Israeli airstrikes and has so far killed around 2,000 people, mostly Iranians and Lebanese, as the conflict has spread into Lebanon and thrown global energy markets and transport into chaos.

Administration officials also have told lawmakers that $5.6 billion of munitions were used during the first two days of strikes.

Members of Congress, who may soon have to approve additional funding ​for the war, have expressed concern that the conflict will ​deplete US military stocks at a time when the defense industry was already struggling to keep up with demand.

Trump met executives from seven defense contractors last week as the Pentagon worked to replenish supplies.

Democratic lawmakers have demanded public testimony under oath from administration officials about the Republican president's plans for the war, including how long it might last and what his plans are for Iran once the fighting has stopped.

Browse Topics
US-Iran Tensions International

Related News

Oman works to contain fire at Salalah port after drones strike
Oil tankers burn near Iraq as Iranian strikes defy Trump's claim to have 'won' the war
Preliminary findings show US struck Iranian school: report
US intelligence says Iran's regime faces no risk of collapse
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach