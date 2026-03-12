Masoud Pezeshkian lists preconditions for ending war with US, Israel

Summary Pezeshkian said he had conveyed the same position during telephone conversations with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined Tehran’s conditions for ending the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, saying any resolution must recognise Iran’s rights, include reparations and guarantee the country will not face future attacks.

The demand was articulated by Masoud Pezeshkian in a late-night tweet on Wednesday, where he referred to his conversations with the leaders of Pakistan and Russia.

“The only way to end this war — ignited by the Zionist regime & US— is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int’l guarantees against future aggression,” he wrote.

Pezeshkian said he had conveyed the same position during telephone conversations with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan as part of Tehran’s diplomatic outreach during the conflict.

His remarks come as fighting between Iran and US-Israeli forces enters its second week, with no sign of a ceasefire and tensions spreading across the Middle East.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of launching the conflict through a series of strikes, while Washington and its allies say their campaign is aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities and regional influence.

Tehran has repeatedly said it is committed to regional stability but insists that any end to the hostilities must involve accountability for what it calls acts of aggression against the country.

Earlier in the day, Iranian armed forces warned that they would launch massive retaliation if the United States were to strike Iran's ports.

Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for Iran's armed forces, made the remarks in an interview with state-run IRIB TV after the U.S. Central Command published a post on its Persian page on X, calling on civilians in Iran to immediately stay away from the port facilities in which Iranian naval forces are carrying out operations.

"If the United States carries out its threat against Iran's ports, no port, economic center, or point in the Persian Gulf will be out of our reach," Shekarchi said.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. assets in the Middle East.

