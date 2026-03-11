Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Drones fall near Dubai airport amid Iran crisis

Updated on

Summary The outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran has led to flight cancellations.

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Two drones came down in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday, injuring four people, Dubai’s media office said, as attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf continued on the 12th day of the Iran crisis, which has caused widespread disruption to global air traffic.

“Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International ⁠Airport (DXB) a short while ago,” the media office posted on X, adding that air traffic is operating as normal.

The attack resulted in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, as well as moderate injuries to one Indian national, it added.

The outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran has led to flight cancellations, rescheduling and re-routing for airlines across ⁠the globe, as most airspaces in the Middle East, including Qatar, remain shut over missile and drone concerns.

It has also led to an energy crisis that has led to a spike in fuel ⁠prices.

UAE airlines like Dubai’s Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad have resumed some flights since the beginning of the crisis on February 28 ⁠but they are still operating below their capacity, with the attack on Wednesday marking a renewed hit to DXB, ⁠the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, which last year handled nearly 100 million passengers.
 

