US urges Israel to stop attacks on Iran energy sites, Axios reports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The ​United States has asked Israel ‌to halt strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, Axios reported on Tuesday, ​citing three sources familiar ​with the matter.

Washington sent the message at a senior political level and to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

The Trump administration cited three reasons, including a goal to cooperate with Iran's oil sector after ‌the war, according to the report.

Other reasons included a fear that such strikes would harm the Iranian public and trigger massive Iranian retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure across Gulf states, Axios reported.

The White House, US State Department and Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

US-Iran Tensions International

