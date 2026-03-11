US urges Israel to stop attacks on Iran energy sites, Axios reports

Summary Washington sent the message at a senior political level and to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The ​United States has asked Israel ‌to halt strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, Axios reported on Tuesday, ​citing three sources familiar ​with the matter.

Washington sent the message at a senior political level and to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

The Trump administration cited three reasons, including a goal to cooperate with Iran's oil sector after ‌the war, according to the report.

Other reasons included a fear that such strikes would harm the Iranian public and ⁠trigger massive Iranian retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure across Gulf states, Axios reported.

The ⁠White House, US State Department and Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comments.