Israelis spend sleepless nights amid attacks from Iran, Lebanon

Updated on

(Web Desk) – Millions of Israelis have spent a sleepless night rushing to shelters, sometimes with barely time to get there from their homes, reports Al Jazeera.

It is believed that Israel’s radar systems have been jeopardised and their ability to alert people before time has been diminished because of the continued Iranian missiles. This would make it more difficult to know when a missile has been launched from Iran.

Overnight, there were at least six missile launches from Iran alone, on top of repeated sirens triggered by threats from Lebanon, including drones that managed to penetrate Israel’s defence systems and reach areas deep inside the country.

Israel has been warning of the threats from new missiles sent from Iran, particularly those with fragmented warheads that splinter when they explode.

Israel also says Hezbollah has developed a new long-range missile. Two days ago, one struck Beit Shemesh, an area near Jerusalem with many military sites, provoking anxiety among the Israeli public.

