Iran denies new supreme leader is injured

(Web Desk) – Iran has dismissed reports claiming that its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured during the ongoing conflict.

According to Al Jazeera, Yousef Pezeshkian — a government adviser and the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — said Khamenei is “safe and sound.”

In a message shared on his Instagram Story, Pezeshkian said he had heard rumours that Khamenei had been wounded. After contacting people with relevant connections, he said he was told that Khamenei had not been harmed.

“Thank God, he is safe and sound,” he said.

Earlier, Iran’s state television had referred to Khamenei as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war,” but it did not provide any details about the nature of the alleged injury.

ISARAEL BELIEVES HE'S INJURED

Accoring to Reuters, Israel's ​intelligence assessment is that Iran's ‌new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was lightly wounded in the Israeli-US joint air war ​against Iran and that is ​why he has not been ⁠seen in public, a senior ​Israeli official told the news agency.

Iran's Revolutionary ​Guards forced through the choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, ​seeing him as a more ​pliant version of his father who would back ‌their ⁠hardline policies.

Khamenei's selection may add up to a more aggressive stance abroad and sterner internal ​repression, said ​three ⁠senior Iranian sources, a reformist former official and ​another insider.

Israeli Defense Minister ​Israel ⁠Katz said last week that any leader appointed by the current Iranian leadership ⁠would "be ​an unequivocal target ​for elimination."

